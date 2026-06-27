Ducks' Mathis Preston: Stolen by Ducks in Round 2

Preston was the 50th overall pick by Anaheim in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Preston had legitimate first-round buzz throughout the draft process, so being able to get him midway through Round 2 feels like a huge win for Anaheim. He is a shifty and creative offensive player, in addition to being an excellent skater. There's some minor consistency issues to work through here and Preston offers next to nothing defensively, but you should be betting on talent at this stage of the proceedings and Preston has more of that than he knows what to do with. He was the former No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 WHL Draft.