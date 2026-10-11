Masse scored a goal and added two assists in UMass's 5-1 win over the Rochester Institute of Technology.

Masse made the jump to the NCAA after a dominant QMJHL season with Chicoutimi last year, where he earned 102 points in 63 regular-season games. He also had 24 points in 20 playoff outings and one goal in four contests at the Memorial Cup. Masse is a Ducks prospect who will look to continue contributing high-end offense at UMass. He has four points and a plus-1 rating over four games this season.