Gaucher signed a three-year, entry-level deal with the Ducks on Thursday.

Gaucher is now under contract after the Ducks selected him 22nd overall in this year's draft. The defensive center is likely to finish up his junior career in the QMJHL before jumping to the pro ranks. Barring a development of stronger scoring instincts, he projects as a player more valuable on the ice than in fantasy, so most dynasty managers don't need to consider stashing him.