Gudas (lower body) remains day-to-day, but he hasn't resumed practicing with the Ducks, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports Thursday.

Gudas hasn't been in the lineup since Oct. 23, and if he isn't practicing yet, then his return presumably isn't imminent. He has two assists, 23 hits and 12 blocks in seven appearances this season. When Gudas is ready to return, he will likely serve on the third pairing, which might push Ian Moore out of the lineup.