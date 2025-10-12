Gudas logged an assist, two shots on goal, two hits, three blocked shots and a minus-3 rating in Saturday's 7-6 overtime win over the Sharks.

Gudas will be a key defensive presence for the Ducks, and he should continue to offer his trademark elite physicality. The 35-year-old defenseman isn't a regular on the scoresheet, as he's missed the 20-point mark in six straight seasons. However, he has topped 200 hits in five straight years and he's also logged at least 100 blocked shots for four years in a row. Gudas can help in banger leagues but won't do much for fantasy managers in standard formats.