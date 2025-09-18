Johnston (upper body) participated in Thursday's practice session to begin training camp, signaling that he's healthy ahead of the 2025-26 campaign, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports.

Johnston missed the final few weeks of the 2024-25 regular season due to an upper-body injury, but he appears to have moved past the ailment over the summer. He appeared in 43 regular-season games last year, recording a goal, three assists, 134 hits and 72 PIM while averaging 8:41 of ice time.