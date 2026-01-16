Cooley stopped 22 of 23 shots in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Cooley was steady aside from giving up a goal to Nick Foligno at 2:38 of the first period. The 28-year-old Cooley has started two of the last three games, winning both of those outings while allowing just two goals on 51 shots. For the season, he's at a 6-4-2 record with a 2.20 GAA and a .921 save percentage. Dustin Wolf will still get most of the starts, but Cooley has been excellent in the backup role when he gets the nod.