Wolf is slated to start in Tuesday's road matchup against the Blue Jackets, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

After his first game of rest in the new year, Wolf is back in the starting lineup and set to tend his ninth contest in the team's last 10 games. He has been called upon tirelessly this season and is tied with Nashville's Juuse Saros for the most games played. Wolf has a 14-18-2 record, a 2.97 GAA and an .897 save percentage through 35 games this season. He'll face a Columbus squad that ranks 21st in the NHL with 2.91 goals per game this season. This fact, combined with receiving four full days of rest since his last outing, gives Wolf a solid outlook ahead of Tuesday's start.