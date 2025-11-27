Wolf stopped one of four shots in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Lightning.

The Lightning chased Wolf after just 5:52 of the first period, his shortest NHL start. While he's shown some progress at times, this continues to be an inconsistent sophomore campaign for the 24-year-old goalie, who has little margin for error while backstopping a low-scoring team. He's now 6-12-2 with a 3.17 GAA and an .890 save percentage over a league-high 20 starts. Wolf will likely get a mulligan to make a start against the Panthers on Friday since he didn't see much work Wednesday, though if he continues to struggle, Devin Cooley could push for more playing time.