Wolf stopped 23 of 27 shots in Friday's 4-0 loss to the Blackhawks.

Wolf couldn't quiet the Blackhawks' top line, and the Flames didn't offer him any support in this contest. It's a step back after Wolf had allowed just five goals on 72 shots over his first three outings in November. For the season, the 24-year-old netminder is now at a 4-9-1 record with a 3.26 GAA and an .892 save percentage through a league-high 14 starts. The Flames have a couple of fairly favorable matchups coming up, as they visit the Wild on Sunday and the Blues on Tuesday, though it's not yet clear if Wolf will start both of those games.