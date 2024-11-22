Wolf allowed two goals on 29 shots in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Rangers.

The Flames dominated the pace of play, but the game was tied at 2-2 at the second intermission after Wolf left in a pair of goals 16 seconds apart. Connor Zary saved the day in the third period with the game-winning goal, allowing Wolf to pick up his fourth straight win -- a span in which he's given up just four goals on 116 shots. The crease looks to be his as long as he keeps winning. Wolf is 8-2-1 with a 2.33 GAA and a .926 save percentage through 11 starts. The Flames' next game is Saturday at home versus the Wild.