Wolf will defend the home crease against the Maple Leafs on Monday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Wolf is coming off a win over the Sharks at home Saturday, but he's in the midst of a skid in which he's gone 2-6-1 with a 3.56 GAA and .882 save percentage over nine starts since the beginning of the calendar year. He made a road start against Toronto on Oct. 28, allowing four goals on 37 shots in a regulation loss.