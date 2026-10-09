Castagna notched an assist and three hits in Thursday's 7-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Castagna made his NHL debut after a brief stint with AHL Calgary to start the season. The 21-year-old center logged 9:09 of ice time on the fourth line, so he'll likely be eased into action if he sticks at the NHL level. He spent the bulk of 2025-26 with Cornell University, earning 34 points in 34 games prior to signing his entry-level deal. It wouldn't be surprising to see Castagna split time between the NHL and AHL this year.