Hanifin notched an assist and went minus-3 in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Penguins.
Hanifin has an assist in each of the first two games of the season. He wasn't very sharp defensively Saturday, allowing the Penguins to blitz the Flames in the third period. That's unusual for the 26-year-old blueliner, who played his 600th regular-season contest in this game. He's at two assists, two shots on goal, five blocked shots and a minus-3 rating through two outings in a top-pairing role this season.
