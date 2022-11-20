Hanifin produced a power-play assist, five shots on goal, three hits and two blocked shots in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over the Panthers.

Hanifin set up Adam Ruzicka for the opening tally at 15:13 of the first period. The 25-year-old Hanifin has gotten on the scoresheet in six of the last eight games -- his one goal and five assists in that span account for all of his offense on the season. He's up to 50 shots on net, 20 hits, 25 blocked shots, eight PIM and a minus-6 rating while playing primarily on the top pairing alongside Rasmus Andersson, who had the decisive tally in the shootout Saturday.