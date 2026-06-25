Flames' Rory Kerins: Re-ups with Calgary

Kerins signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Flames on Thursday.

Kerins had another strong campaign with AHL Calgary in 2025-26, earning 22 goals and 35 assists over 56 regular-season outings. He's topped the 50-point mark in each of the last two years, but he has just nine NHL contests to his name in that span. Per Ryan Pike of Flames Nation, Kerins will need to play 71 NHL games in 2026-27 to retain restricted free agent status. If he does not, he'll become a Group 6 unrestricted free agent if the Flames don't sign him to another deal.