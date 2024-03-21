Morton signed a one-year, two-way contract worth $870,000 at the NHL level with the Flames on Wednesday, per CapFriendly.

Morton's initial contract was voided by the NHL's Central Registry, as it was initially signed as an entry-level deal but Morton would have been over the age limit for such a contract when it began next season. The revised deal comes in at a lower price point, but it's unlikely to matter much as it seems unlikely the undrafted forward will have a chance to play in the NHL in 2024-25.