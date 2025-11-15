Ginning was scratched for the ninth consecutive game Friday in a 6-5 shootout win over the Blues.

The Flyers have routinely carried eight defensemen this season, and Ginning is one of five left-shot blueliners. That has left little opportunity for the 25-year-old to play over younger options like Emil Andrae or Egor Zamula. Ginning has appeared in five of the Flyers' first 17 games, recording two shots on net, four hits and five blocked shots while averaging 15:20 of ice time. He'd need waivers to be reassigned to AHL Lehigh Valley, and that's unlikely to happen at least until Rasmus Ristolainen (triceps) is ready for his season debut.