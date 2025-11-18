Ginning was reassigned to AHL Lehigh Valley on a conditioning assignment Tuesday.

Ginning has played in just one of the Flyers' last 14 contests as he watches Emil Andrae getting the bulk of the workload on the blue line. At some point, the team may have to consider permanently moving Ginning to the minors, though he would need to pass through waivers first, which is likely why the team doesn't want to have to go that route yet.