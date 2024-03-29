Fedotov made the move to Philadelphia on Friday after his contract with CSKA Moscow was terminated.

Fedotov's journey to the NHL has been a complicated one, as it included mandatory military service and a suspension from the IIHF for violating the teams of his NHL contract. Still, the 27-year-old netminder has been much coveted by the team after it drafted him in the seventh round of the NHL Draft. While Samuel Ersson figures to continue seeing the majority of the starts for the Flyers down the stretch, Fedotov should get some opportunities as well.