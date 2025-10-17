Michkov scored his first goal of the season in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Jets.

The second-year winger corralled a fluttering puck and ripped it past Connor Hellebuyck late in the third period, but the Flyers were down 4-1 at the time. It was Michkov's first point in four games to begin the season, but the 20-year-old continues to see a regular shift on the power play and has sky-high upside after producing 26 goals and 63 points over 80 regular-season contests in 2024-25 during his NHL debut.