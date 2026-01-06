Michkov (foot) won't play against Anaheim on Tuesday, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Michkov will miss at least one game after taking a puck to his foot in Saturday's 5-2 win over Edmonton. He was on the ice for Tuesday's morning skate, which could make this a short absence. Michkov has nine goals, 23 points and 78 shots on net in 40 appearances this season.