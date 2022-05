Seeler (lower body) penned a two-year, two-way contract with Philadelphia on Thursday.

Seeler missed the final 14 games of the season for the Flyers due to his lower-body injury. Even before getting hurt, the blueliner was mired in a 13-game pointless streak and managed just three points in 43 appearances for the club. With his new deal being two-way in nature, Seeler will likely have to spend some time in the minors next year, limiting him to mid-range fantasy value at best.