Seeler picked up three assists in Wednesday's 8-5 win over the Rangers.

The helpers came on the Flyers' final three goals of the night as the team struck five times in the final 12 minutes of the third period. It was Seeler's first multi-point performance since Dec. 8, and it snapped a stretch in which he'd managed only one assist over his prior 16 contests. While he's not much of a scoring threat, Seeler does have 185 blocked shots and 121 hits in 73 appearances this season along with a plus-10 rating, and he's one point away from his first career 20-point campaign.