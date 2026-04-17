Tippett (rest) participated in Friday's practice session, Jackie Spiegel of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Tippett got the night off in Tuesday's regular-season finale against the Canadiens due to rest purposes, but he should be available for Saturday's Game 1 against Pittsburgh. Across 81 regular-season appearances this year, he recorded 28 goals, 23 assists, 166 hits, 50 blocked shots and 32 PIM while averaging 16:51 of ice time.