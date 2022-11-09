Tippett scored his third goal this season during Tuesday's 5-1 victory over the Blues.

With the game in hand, Tippett received a gift goal when goalie Thomas Greiss mishandled the shot with 39 seconds remaining. The 2017 No. 10 overall draft pick has yet to establish himself as a bona fide NHL forward. In 122 career games, Tippett has 21 goals among 45 points. With three goals and two assists in seven appearances, Tippett is trending to keep his top-six role. But first, the five-year veteran needs to put together a full season, which he has yet to do.