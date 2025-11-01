Flyers' Sean Couturier: Game-time call
By RotoWire Staff
Couturier (upper body) will be a game-time decision against Toronto on Saturday, Charlie O'Connor of PHLY Sports reports.
Couturier participated in Saturday's morning skate, but he wasn't involved in line rushes. He sat out the final periods of Thursday's 4-1 win over Nashville due to the injury. Couturier has accounted for two goals, seven assists, 16 shots on net, nine blocked shots and nine hits across 10 appearances this season. If Couturier receives the green light to play against the Maple Leafs on Saturday, Jacob Gaucher will probably be a healthy scratch.
