Svechnikov fired five shots on goal and dished out three hits during Thursday's 4-0 blanking of the Red Wings, but failed to crack the scoresheet for the third consecutive game.

Although Svechnikov has missed 21 games due to injury this season, he is still producing at a near point-per-game pace with 46 points (17G, 29A) in 53 games. Svechnikov tends to go cold for long stretches (e.g., he currently has just three points in his last 10 games), but when the scoring comes, it tends to come in bunches. The overall approach with the 24-year-old Russian is simply to remain patient, however his fantasy appeal has obviously taken a bit of a hit recently with the arrival of Jake Guentzel who has taken his place on the Canes' top line. As long as Svechnikov continues to see solid minutes (currently averaging 17:04 TOI with 2:32 on the power play), it shouldn't take long for his next hot streak to materialize.