Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Scoring pace quickening
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Svechnikov scored a goal and added an assist Thursday in a 6-2 win over the Islanders.
Yes, we are breathing a sigh of relief. Svechnikov has three points (two goals, one assist) in his last two games after being skunked for eight games to start the season. His ice time has dropped from last season (14:51 vs. 17:07), but we're not worried. Carolina is deep, and Svechnikov will bounce back from this and from last season's 48 points in 72 games.
