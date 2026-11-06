Bussi stopped 24 of 27 shots on net in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Islanders.

Bussi struggled in Thursday's second period, as he allowed all three of the Islanders' goals in that span. However, he earned the win through solid play in the first and last stanza. The 28-year-old backstop now holds a 3-2-2 record, a 3.23 GAA and an .869 save percentage across seven appearances this season. While he's been outplayed by Pyotr Kochetkov across the first quarter of the 2026-27 campaign, Bussi still holds some fantasy value as a handcuff to Kochetkov or as a standalone third option in deep leagues. However, his appearances have been infrequent as of late, making him a difficult fantasy option to consider in standard formats.