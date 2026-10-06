Bussi will defend the road crease in Tuesday's clash with the Canadiens, per Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports.

While he didn't make an appearance in the 2025-26 Eastern Conference Finals, Bussi will look to help the Hurricanes stay one step ahead of the Canadiens in Tuesday's matchup. The 28-year-old netminder is off to an up-and-down start to the 2026-27 campaign, where he has a 0-1-1 record, a 2.88 GAA and an .872 save percentage across two appearances. While his opponent for Tuesday isn't set to make his outlook any easier, he's still a solid start in fantasy for the time being.