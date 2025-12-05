Cizikas scored an empty-net goal and dished out three hits in Thursday's 6-3 win over Colorado.

Cizikas placed the finishing touch on Thursday's big win over the Avalanche, as the Islanders became just the second team to beat Colorado in regulation this season. With the empty-net tally, the 34-year old center is up to two goals, six points and 60 hits through 28 games this season. Cizikas has stayed his usual course this season and if he can stay healthy, he should finish in the 15-25 point range for the fifth consecutive season. He continues to see added value in fantasy leagues that value banger stats, as his 68 hits project him to finish with over 200 by the end of the season. It would be his second consecutive season doubling the century mark in hits, but his lackluster offensive output and sub-10 minutes of ice time per game make other options more appealing in fantasy than Cizikas.