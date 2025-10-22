Cizikas scored a goal in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Sharks.

Cizikas has filled his usual fourth-line role to begin the season, and he has one goal on two shots over six games. The defensive center has added 19 hits, four blocked shots and a minus-4 rating while averaging 10:21 of ice time, a steep drop from his 13:02 per game last season. He'll still produce hits and PIM, but don't expect much offense.