Cizikas still hasn't scored a goal this season through 23 games.

Cizikas has managed to score at least 10 goals in three of the past four seasons, so it's somewhat of a surprise that he has yet to pot one this year. Cizikas has four assists, a rating of minus-2 and 29 PIM. The Islanders have talked to Cizikas about staying out of the box, as he is one of their best penalty killers. This may be easier said than done Tuesday, when the Isles take on the Flyers in the second half of a home-and-home series.