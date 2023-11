Hutton was recalled from AHL Bridgeport on Monday, per Stefen Rosner of The Hockey News.

Hutton logged 10:11 of ice time during his season debut in Saturday's 1-0 shootout loss to Philadelphia, picking up two hits and one blocked shot. In a corresponding move, Sebastian Aho (upper body) was placed on injured reserve. Hutton will compete for playing time with Mike Reilly and Samuel Bolduc during Aho's absence.