Sorokin will patrol the home crease versus Pittsburgh on Saturday, according to Stefen Rosner of NHL.com.

Sorokin will make his 12th straight start as backup goaltender Semyon Varlamov is still out of action with a lower-body injury and coach Patrick Roy has yet to play Marcus Hogberg in anything but a mop-up role. Sorokin has struggled of late, going 2-3-0 in his last five starts, allowing 21 goals on 128 shots (.836 save percentage. He is 10-11-4 with a 2.95 GAA and an .898 save percentage this season. The Penguins are averaging 3.08 goals per game in 2024-25.