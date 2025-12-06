Islanders' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Could return Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pageau (back) could return to the lineup Sunday in Florida, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.
Pageau has missed the last six games and will sit out Saturday in Tampa Bay. The 33-year-old had six goals and 12 points, including a pair of shorthanded goals across 22 appearances before his injury.
