Islanders' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Inks three-year extension
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pageau signed a three-year, $14.55 million contract extension with the Islanders on Friday, Chris Johnston of The Athletic reports.
Pageau would've been eligible for unrestricted free agency in the summer, but he has decided to stay with the Islanders. He has compiled 14 goals, 29 points, 60 shots on net, 45 blocked shots and 81 hits across 55 appearances this season.
