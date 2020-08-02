Pageau scored a goal and went 8-for-10 on face-offs Saturday in a 2-1 win over Florida in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

Pageau has 13 goals in 36 NHL postseason games and always seems to elevate his game in the playoffs. He gave the Isles a 1-0 lead with a sweet redirection on a cross-ice pass from Derick Brassard.