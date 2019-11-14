Islanders' Mitchell Vande Sompel: Likely done for season

Vande Sompel (arm) is expected to miss the entire 2019-20 campaign, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

After being injured during training camp, Vande Sompel appears set to spent the year on non-roster injured reserve for the Islanders. The blueliner should get another look during camp ahead of the 2020-21 season, but figures to spend it in the minors after losing an entire year due to injury.