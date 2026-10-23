Yager was loaned to AHL Manitoba on Friday.

Yager was called up by the Jets on Monday, and he was held scoreless with a shot on goal in 14:38 of ice time during his lone appearance with the NHL club. He'll be sent back down Friday to help make room for the Jets' multiple players acquired in their trade involving Connor Hellebuyck. Yager has been productive with Manitoba early in the 2026-27 campaign, recording five goals, four assists and four PIM across six regular-season appearances, and he'll be a candidate to rejoin the Jets if they need additional depth at some point.