Hellebuyck (rest) is back at practice with the Jets on Sunday, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Hellebuyck sat out Saturday's game following the 4 Nations Face-Off, but the 31-year-old netminder is back with Winnipeg on Sunday and figures to be in net Monday when the Jets host the Sharks. Hellebuyck, the early Vezina front-runner, is a stellar 34-7-2 with a .925 save percentage and 2.06 GAA.