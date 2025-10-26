Hellebuyck will patrol the home crease against Utah on Sunday, per Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press.

Hellebuyck stopped 25 of 26 shots in a 3-0 loss to Seattle on Thursday, with the final two goals being empty-netters. He has posted a 4-2-0 record this season while allowing only 12 goals on 176 shots. Utah is riding a six-game winning streak, including a 6-2 victory over Minnesota on Saturday.