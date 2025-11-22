Comrie will tend the home goal versus the Hurricanes on Friday.

Comrie is in line for a massive boost in workload while Connor Hellebuyck (knee) is out due to arthroscopic surgery for the next 4-6 weeks. In the backup role this year, Comrie is 4-1-0 with a 2.60 GAA and a .908 save percentage over five games. His ratios will likely take a hit since he won't be sheltered from tough matchups, but the added playing time makes him a valuable addition to fantasy rosters.