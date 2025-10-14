Nyquist notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Monday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.

The helper was Nyquist's first point in three games as a member of the Jets. The 36-year-old has occupied a third-line role so far but is also seeing power-play time, as the Jets have used both of their units pretty evenly. Nyquist also has five shots on net, three hits and four blocked shots, but in the long run, it'll be his scoring consistency that determines his fantasy value.