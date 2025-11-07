Nyquist (undisclosed) isn't expected to play Friday in San Jose, but he did participate in the morning skate while wearing a non-contact jersey.

Although Nyquist probably needs to take contact in a practice before Winnipeg can put him back into the lineup, the fact that he's traveling and skating with the team is a good sign. The 36-year-old has five assists in 11 appearances this year. Nikita Chibrikov is projected to serve on the third line Friday, but Nyquist might have occupied that role if he were healthy.