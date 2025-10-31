Nyquist (undisclosed) will miss Saturday's clash against Pittsburgh, per Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site on Friday.

Nyquist left Thursday's 6-3 win over Chicago because of the injury. He has five assists in 11 appearances this year. Brad Lambert is projected to draw into the lineup Saturday due to Nyquist's absence. The 36-year-old Nyquist is regarded as day-to-day, so there's still a chance he'll be available for Tuesday's tilt in LA.