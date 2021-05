Malott signed a one-year, two-way contract with Winnipeg on Monday.

Malott was impressive in his first taste of professional hockey this season, racking up 14 goals and 20 points in 34 games with AHL Manitoba. He also scored a goal in four games with ECHL Florida. The undrafted 24-year-old forward spent four years with Cornell where he tallied 53 points and 135 PIM in 114 career appearances.