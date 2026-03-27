He logged three assists in OHL Flint's 8-1 Game 1 win over Owen Sound on Thursday.

He concluded the OHL regular season with 77 points over 60 outings between Flint and Niagara, slightly better production than his 75-point effort in the 2024-25 regular season. This is He's second postseason -- he had five points over five outings with Niagara in the playoffs last year. The Jets prospect should continue to be an effective scoring threat for the Firebirds during their postseason run.