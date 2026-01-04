Stanley received a one-game suspension from the NHL Department of Player Safety on Sunday for roughing Ottawa's Brady Tkachuk on Saturday.

Stanley won't be available for Tuesday's matchup against Vegas due to the suspension, but he will be eligible to return against Edmonton on Thursday. He has generated seven goals, 13 points, 44 shots on net, 43 blocked shots, 67 hits and 82 PIM across 40 appearances this season. Haydn Fleury or Luke Schenn will replace Stanley in Tuesday's lineup against the Golden Knights.